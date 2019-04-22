Nissan files criminal complaint against jailed ex-Chairman Carlos Ghosn

By: | Updated: April 22, 2019 9:58 AM

The Japanese automaker said it had filed the complaint after determining payments made by Nissan to an overseas vehicle sales company through a subsidiary had been directed by Ghosn for his personal enrichment.

Nissan motors, Nissan motors, criminal Ghosn jailed, Chairman Ghosn, carlos ghosn nissan
Nissan Motor said on Monday it had filed a criminal complaint against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn related to an aggravated breach of trust under Japan’s Companies Act.

The Japanese automaker said it had filed the complaint after determining payments made by Nissan to an overseas vehicle sales company through a subsidiary had been directed by Ghosn for his personal enrichment.

READ ALSO | Nasim Zaidi quits Jet Airways board

“Such misconduct is completely unacceptable, and Nissan is requesting appropriately strict penalties,” Nissan said in a statement posted on its website.

Ghosn is expected to be indicted by Tokyo prosecutors on Monday for aggravated breach of trust. It would be the fourth charge against him since he was arrested in November on suspicion of financial misconduct. He has denied all allegations against him.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Nissan files criminal complaint against jailed ex-Chairman Carlos Ghosn
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition