Nissan draws new strategy for India, hints at EV, connected cars

In order to overcome the sluggish growth in India, Japanese auto giant Nissan has drawn a strategy for its Indian operations, which include launching a slew of new products, strengthening both Nissan and Datsun brands, expanding dealership networks, optimising flexible manufacturing capabilities as well as strengthening R&D facilities with its alliance partners.

Announcing its strategy on Thursday, Nissan said that it will go for products offensive by bringing in best of its global lineup for India, building on its technological leadership in electrification and connected cars. The company will also equally build up its Datsun brand in India with strong lineup of new products.

According to SIAM data, in the first four months of April-July 2018-19 fiscal, the company has produced 30,047 units, a decline of 22% over the same period last fiscal. While its domestic sales during the period declined by 20.51% to 13,407 units, its exports too (where the company generally does well) also declined by 19.61% to 15,154 units.

As part of its strategy to enhance both the Nissan and Datsun brands in India, Nissan said that it will reinforce Nissan as a premium mainstream brand with wide appeal, building on its SUV heritage and leading performance globally, starting with the Nissan Kicks Focus the Datsun brand on progressive mobility, with products offering high value to customers equipped with connected technologies.

The company, in a statement, said that it will double its sales and service touch points and strengthen dealership network in the next three years, from 270 today, apart from expanding regional marketing and sales operations teams to four key regions across India. It will further develop the Nissan design centre in Chennai to ensure cars meet the rapidly changing expectations of Indian customers.