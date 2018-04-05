Nirmalya Kumar, ex-Tata Group chief strategist, pens book on mastering work, life

Kumar is currently with Singapore Management University and a distinguished fellow at INSEAD. (IE)

Faced with his own crisis, former Tata Group chief strategist Nirmalya Kumar has authored a book that stresses on thinking smart in the scenario of contradictory goals and ambidextrous skills and how to master work, life and everything in-between. In Kumar’s words, “Unexpectedly, and suddenly, being fired, how do you spend a year before any new assignment commences? I had always dreamt of writing a general interest book that encapsulates those of my life learnings that are worth sharing with others.” He says the book “Thinking Smart: How to Master Work, Life and Everything In-between” has been 30 years in the making.

The book, published by Harper Business, aims at helping readers in their own lives and careers, from managing people, teams, strategy, finances to even giving a few tips on managing life. “For executives it is an invaluable book finding key tips on fundamental issues they would need to think about-whether it is career growth, developing capabilities, managing finances, salary or even just how important they are to the organisation,” says Krishan Chopra, publisher (business and non-fiction) at HarperCollins India.

“Kumar’s ‘Thinking Smart’ is truly one of the smartest books that make you ready to master work and life. Fifty-two crisp chapters covering almost every issue that a modern executive grapples with both at the workplace and outside of it,” says Akriti Tyagi, head of marketing at HarperCollins India. “Kumar possesses a unique blend of a philosopher’s mind and a millennial’s ebullience. It’s this quality that makes his insights so profound. Anyone who wants to get more out of his life should read this book,” Tyagi adds.

Kumar is currently with Singapore Management University and a distinguished fellow at INSEAD. He has previously taught at Columbia University, Harvard Business School, IMD (Switzerland), London Business School and Kellogg School of Management. As a consultant, he has worked with more than 50 Fortune 500 companies.