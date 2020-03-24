Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: FM press meet today on compliance; economic relief package in works amid Covid-19

Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs had yesterday rolled out a web form that was to ascertain the readiness of the companies towards fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to address a press conference later today at 2 pm. She said that even as the government is readying an economic package to help the country through the Corona lockdown and the package is to be announced soon, she will address the media on statutory and regulatory compliance matters through video conference. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs had yesterday rolled out a web form that was to ascertain the readiness of the companies towards fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. The government also said that it is a simple web form with minimum fields and can be filed from anywhere, without requiring payment or Digital Signature Certificate (DSC). The compliance is issued for all Indian companies, foreign companies, LLPs, and foreign LLPs and any one of the current Authorized Signatories of the Company or LLP can submit the form online with only OTP verification.