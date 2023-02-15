Nirmala Sitharaman asks MCA to resolve grievances related to V3 portal at the earliest

With many users facing technical issues since the launch of the new V3 portal, finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tasked the ministry to resolve the problems at the earliest by setting up a special team.

“Minister of Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman today reviewed the matter and has instructed the ministry to form a special team to address public grievances on priority. The minister has also directed MCA to monitor the issues on a daily basis,” said a tweet on Tuesday by the minister’s office.

Many users of MCA21 portal have reported facing technical issues at the time of filing, since the launch of the new forms under Version 3 on January 23, it further noted. The ministry has been working with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as well as technology company LTI Mindtree, which is the developer of the new portal and consultants EY India and National Institute of Smart Governance to resolve the matter expeditiously, it added.

The Version 3 or V3 portal of the MCA21 portal is an upgraded version with the objective of better service facilities as well as use of data analytics. However, since its launch, many users have complained of technical glitches due to which they have been unable to file the requisite forms and has impacted their compliance procedures.

The ministry had previously asked users to reach out to helpdesks for seeking assistance. “Stakeholders please note that filing is happening across all the recently launched forms,” it had said.

On February 7, it had also extended the timeline for filing 45 company e-forms by 15 days on the new portal without the payment of additional fees. This was done “due to change in way of filing in Version-3, including fresh process of registration of users on MCA-21 and process of stabilisation of 45 forms launched with effect from January 23, 2023, and after considering various representations,” it had said.