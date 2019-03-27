Nirav Modi case: NCLAT notice to corp affairs ministry on PNB ex-CEO’s plea

By: | Published: March 27, 2019 6:00 AM

Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, allowing the Centre's plea to implead her as a respondent in the PNB-Nirav Modi fraud case.

Nirav Modi case, NCLAT, Usha Ananthasubramanian, pnb fraud case, PNB-Nirav Modi fraud caseThe government had sacked Ananthasubramanian from service on August 13, 2018, the day she was to superannuate, and directed the CBI to probe her role in the Rs 14,000-crore PNB scam.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday issued a notice to the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) on a plea moved by former managing director and CEO of Punjab National Bank (PNB) Usha Ananthasubramanian. She approached the appellate tribunal challenging the January 31 order of the National Company

Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, allowing the Centre’s plea to implead her as a respondent in the PNB-Nirav Modi fraud case. The government had sacked Ananthasubramanian from service on August 13, 2018, the day she was to superannuate, and directed the CBI to probe her role in the Rs 14,000-crore PNB scam.

Also read| Sequoia-backed Stanza Living takes venture debt route to scale; competes with OYO Life

“Let notice be issued on the respondent (MCA) by speed post. Requisite along with process fee, if not filed, be filled by March 27, 2019. If the appellant (Usha Ananthasubramanian) provides the email address of respondents, let notice be issued through e-mail,” the two-member NCLT bench headed by justice SJ Mukhopadhaya said.

The bench scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 29. In its application before the NCLT, Mumbai, the MCA had said the impledment of the additional respondents, including Ananthasubramanian, was essential because they all are necessary and proper parties.

