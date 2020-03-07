Nikhil Sawhney elected Chairman of CII Northern Region

The industry body’s annual regional meeting was conducted through video conferencing facility.

Industrialists Nikhil Sawhney and Abhimanyu Munjal have been elected as chairman and deputy chairman, respectively, of the CII Northern Region, a press statement issued by the industry body here on Saturday said.

They were elected during the first meeting of the newly elected Regional Council members.

Sawhney and Munjal have been elected for the year 2020-21.

Sawhney will head the CII Northern Region which comprises Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“CII’s members not only utilised the video conferencing facility to accomplish the proceedings, rather made it a grand success that is a benchmark in itself; as in a first, a crucial session was conducted without mass assembly, mitigating the risk of coronavirus,” the statement said.

The statement quoting the newly elected Chairman said, “It is indeed a matter of great pride for me that CII Northern Region adopted this unprecedented initiative; creating a balance between business and social security of the citizens”.

The meeting took place through a tele-presence meeting in Chandigarh as well as other regions across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi.

Elaborating on the priorities for the year 2020-21, Sawhney said, “2020 is a very special year for us as CII is completing 125 years of its service to the nation this year. Therefore, there would be year-long celebrations by way of taking new initiatives which, on one hand will help in growth and sustenance of the industry and on the other hand will leave a huge positive social impact”.

Besides this, our initiatives would focus on enhancing competitiveness of MSMEs; Ease of Doing and Running Business, ensuring conducive policy framework, advocacy for enabling physical and social infrastructure, skilling and entrepreneurship…and environment sustainability and water”.

While Sawhney is the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Triveni Turbines Ltd and a Director with Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd; Munjal is Joint Managing Director and CEO at Hero FinCorp Limited.