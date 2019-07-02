Nike withdraws ‘Betsy Ross Flag’ shoes at Colin Kaepernick’s complaint

The Air Max 1 USA was intended as a celebration of U.S. Independence Day, with a flag that featured 13 white stars in a circle on the heel.
Nike Inc. pulled Fourth of July sneakers with a “Betsy Ross Flag” from stores after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick complained the company shouldn’t use a symbol he and others see as offensive, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The design was created during the Revolution and is often called the Betsy Ross Flag.
