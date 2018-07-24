​​​
  3. NIIT Technologies Rating: A better-than-expected first quarter

NIIT Technologies (NITEC) reported a better than expected Q1FY19 on revenue growth and order intake though margin execution was a bit lower than our expectations.

By: | Published: July 24, 2018 12:13 AM
Revenue growth in CC terms of 3.3% q-o-q was higher than our estimate of 2% q-o-q with growth being strong despite a 150bps drag from the Morris rampdown and weak GIS seasonality. (Reuters)

NIIT Technologies (NITEC) reported a better than expected Q1FY19 on revenue growth and order intake though margin execution was a bit lower than our expectations. Revenue growth in CC terms of 3.3% q-o-q was higher than our estimate of 2% q-o-q with growth being strong despite a 150bps drag from the Morris rampdown and weak GIS seasonality.

Key highlight of the quarter was $151 mn in deal TCV that represented a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x. Executable backlog (12 month) increased by 2.4% q-o-q to $347 mn despite the negative impact from Morris rampdown, cross currency headwinds and higher duration. Two of the three >$10 mn TCV deal wins had a duration of 3 years with the other one having a duration of 5 years. Ebitda margin was lower than our expectations since currency including the impact of hedge losses was a drag to margins in the quarter.

Full benefit of INR depreciation would flow through in Q2FY19 with Ebitda margin likely to expand by 110bps to 16.9% in Q2FY19 in our opinion. NITEC expects revenue growth momentum to sustain in Q2FY19 with our expectation being for USD revenue growth of 3.5% q-o-q. Headcount growth of 3.6% q-o-q also implies high visibility on near-term growth. Broad-based nature of revenue growth, verticalisation of the organisation structure, recruitment of tier-1 talent and absence of client-specific issues should drive revenue growth of 12.1% in FY19 by our estimates. An improving business mix (faster growth from Digital, GIS and NITL) along with currency depreciation should enable Ebitda margins to increase by 40bps y-o-y to 17.2% in FY19. Reiterate Add rating with an updated target price of Rs 1,250 based on 18x FY20e EPS.

Broad-based growth excluding GIS seasonality and Morris rampdown
Overall revenues increased by 4.6% in INR terms to Rs 8,249 mn. Revenue growth was strong despite the Rs 140 mn impact from Morris rampdown and a Rs 179 mn decline in GIS revenues. Revenue growth was broad-based across Insurance, BFS and Travel & Transportation segments . Worst in Morris is behind with revenues expected to sustain at the current run rate of Rs 145 mn.

 

