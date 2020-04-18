Nielsen: FMCG, retail sectors see supply chain hurdles continuing in next 6 months



Supply chain disruption and mobility issues are the major pain points of corporate India as companies grapple to maintain smooth operations amid a 40-day countrywide lockdown. A report by Nielsen showed almost 86% of industry (captures only FMCG and retail sectors) anticipates supply chain and mobility hurdles to continue in the next six months.

This comes a couple of days after the government allowed resumption of select activities from April 20 in regions other than those designated as COVID-19 hotspots, in a bid to revive economic activity.

Manufacturing units of major FMCG companies are running at partial capacities due to shortage of staff. Poor availability of transport has further hindered movement of goods, thereby affecting supplies to retail outlets. The report led by Sameer Shukla, West Market leader-South Asia at Nielsen showed at least 8 of 10 retailers had out-of-stock challenges amid the lockdown — consumers could not get preferred brands in categories like atta, rice, lentils, hand sanitisers and ready-to-eat snacks. Consequently, as much as 65% grocers and 33% chemists sourced products from wholesalers at higher rates.

As big companies in the consumer goods sector failed to meet consumer demand, local brands pitched in to plug the gap. According to the report, market share of local players in the hand sanitiser space increased to 61% in March compared to a mere 15% in January and February. The share of the top three players dipped to under 40% in the previous month against 85% in January and February. Over 150 new players were added in the hand sanitiser category in March, while the value share of the new firms in the segment amounted to 46% during the period.

Demand for hand sanitisers surged to 340% in March alone from a total of 24% registered in the three months ending February. Immunity boosters like Chyavanprash and branded packaged honey are other items that consumers purchased. For Chyavanprash, demand increased to 81% in March against a miniscule 2% during the December-February period.

Cash flow issues and concern around non-essential goods forming a significant chunk of company portfolios were other problems confronting the FMCG and retail industry, the report showed. A considerable proportion of companies in the sector said e-commerce will be the major focus area for firms. The distribution strategy would be adjusted to focus more on online, firms said.