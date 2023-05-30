NHPC posts net profit of Rs 569 cr in Q4

State-run hydro power giant NHPC Ltd on Monday posted a standalone net profit of Rs 569.47 crore in March quarter, up 1.7% from Rs 560.09 crore in Q4 FY22.

The revenue from operations, including margin from trading of power, in Q4 FY23 stood at Rs 1,971.21 crore, lower than Rs 2,007.48 crore registered in year-ago quarter.

For the full year 2022-23, the net profit was 8.4% up at Rs 3,833.79 crore year-on-year on a revenue from operations at Rs 9,316.34 crore, 12% higher than previous fiscal.

The company recommended a final dividend at 4.5%, or Rs 0.45 per share of face value Rs 10 per share. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per equity share.

The company recently received a letter of intent to build a 200 MW solar power project worth Rs 1,007 crore from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.