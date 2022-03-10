NHPC pays Rs 933.61 crore interim dividend to govt for FY22

NHPC has earned a net profit of Rs 2,977.62 crore for the first nine months of the current financial year against Rs 2,829.16 crore in the year-ago period.

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said it has paid an interim dividend of Rs 933.61 crore to the government for the financial year 2021-22.

On Thursday, NHPC Chairman and Managing Director AK Singh handed over dividend payout advice of Rs 933.61 to Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh in the presence of Power Secretary Alok Kumar, KK Goel and Sanjay Kumar Madan, both NHPC Executive Director (Finance), the company said in a statement.

“NHPC has paid an interim dividend of Rs 933.61 crore to Government of India for the financial year 2021-22. NHPC had already paid Rs 249.44 crore to Government of India during the current fiscal 2021-22 on account of the final dividend for the financial year 2020-21. Thus, NHPC has paid a total dividend of Rs 1,183.05 crore to Government of India during the financial year 2021-22,” it said.

The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on February 11, 2022, had declared an interim dividend at the rate of Rs 1.31 per equity share i.e. 13.10 per cent of the face value, NHPC said, adding it has over 8 lakh shareholders and total interim dividend pay-out for the financial year 2021-22 “worked out to Rs 1,315.90 crore”.

