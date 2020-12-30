NHPC board appoints Biswajit Basu as Director of Projects

NHPC has appointed Biswajit Basu as Director (Projects).

State-owned NHPC on Wednesday said its board has appointed Biswajit Basu as Director (Projects).

“Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. December 30, 2020, has appointed Biswajit Basu as Director (Projects) on the Board from the date of his assumption of charge of the post on or after January 1, 2021,” the company said in a BSE filing.

It said Basu is not related to any of the directors of the company and is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order of Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority.