NGO Bal Utsav partners with Mastercard for a new pro bono programme

As part of this collaboration, employees of Mastercard will help Bal Utsav to build a strong communication strategy and create digital visibility for the NGO.

Education-based NGO Bal Utsav has partnered with Mastercard for a new pro bono programme, which is aimed at helping Mastercard employees develop critical global leadership competencies that will enhance their ability to manage diverse teams, communicate across cultures and work in new environments. As part of this collaboration, employees of Mastercard will help Bal Utsav to build a strong communication strategy and create digital visibility for the NGO.

Skill-based volunteering programmes are an emerging trend amongst corporates. According to a recent survey, 96% of employees felt that volunteering helped in improving their productivity. The same percentage of those who were surveyed also mentioned that volunteering helped lower their stress levels, and 94% noted that partaking in their organisation’s employee volunteering programmes made them feel like they were making a difference and were more likely to recommend their organisation to friends and family.

Ramesh Balasundaram, co-founder & director, Bal Utsav, said, “Pro bono programmes are intended to provide economic and social benefit to the local community while building leadership competencies, creating market insights and spurring innovative thinking for participating employees. The pro bono with Mastercard is an example of how corporates can collaborate with social organisations in bringing about systemic changes.”

While sharing his experience, Nikhil Sahni, division president, South Asia, Mastercard, said, “At Mastercard, we encourage our employees to connect their skills and passions, activating them to serve as a force for good. Launch for Social Impact, our signature pro bono programme, leverages the skills and expertise of our college hires to solve specific social impact challenges provided by our partner non-profit organisations.”

Over the last few years, Bal Utsav has partnered with over 100 corporates, from banking and financial services domains to software and hardware product companies, to transform public school education. A few of them have also adopted schools.