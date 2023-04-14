NGEL planning 8GW pumped storage projects

By Manish Gupta

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) plans to establish 8GW pumped storage projects (PSP), which are large-scale energy storage stations, at five places in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Pumped storage costs anywhere between Rs 3.9-4.6 crore per mega watt.

Andhra Pradesh has signed an agreement with NGEL for four PSPs with a combined storage capacity of 6.6 GW, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. There is also a possibility of a 1.5 GW PSP in Karnataka and the state has been requested for its support in executing the project.

PSPs are a major boost to the renewable energy sector, which is vulnerable to sudden cloud covers and wind variations. They are commercially-viable and has the technology to store large-scale electricity.

Besides, NGEL is developing a hydrogen ecosystem park at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh on a 1,200 acre coastal land with an investment of Rs 1.1 trillion. The entire project is expected to be complete by 2030.

The park will be on the lines of an SEZ with manufacturers of green hydrogen, ammonia and new energy technologies like electrolysers, fuel cells, batteries, wind turbine equipment, solar modules and carbon capture systems.

NGEL is also planning a 20GW renewable energy facility (solar and wind combination) in the same state.

Agreement for the hydrogen energy ecosystem park is done, land has been demarcated, and a DPR to set up the infrastructure like transmission system is being prepared for the first phase, the official said.

The first phase is likely to be completed by 2026-27.

The Union Cabinet, in January this year, approved National Green Hydrogen Mission to make India a global hub for production, utilisation and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives. Mission is expected to help India become energy independent and decarbonize major sectors of the economy.