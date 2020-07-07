NFL reports record fertiliser sale in Q1

Other than significant growth in urea sale, P&K fertilisers also recorded a growth of 13% during the quarter.

NFL has achieved the highest-ever fertiliser sale of 12.85 lakh metric tonne (MT) in the April-June quarter of the current financial year, according to a release. This is about 21.5% higher than the sales of 10.57 lakh MT reported in the first quarter of 2019-20.

