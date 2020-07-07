NFL reports record fertiliser sale in Q1

This is about 21.5% higher than the sales of 10.57 lakh MT reported in the first quarter of 2019-20.
NFL has achieved the highest-ever fertiliser sale of 12.85 lakh metric tonne (MT) in the April-June quarter of the current financial year, according to a release. This is about 21.5% higher than the sales of 10.57 lakh MT reported in the first quarter of 2019-20.
Other than significant growth in urea sale, P&K fertilisers also recorded a growth of 13% during the quarter.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.