NFL registers steep growth in sale of non-urea fertilizers

November 4, 2020 5:15 AM

With these efforts, the company has registered growth in sale of all non-urea fertilizers during the first seven months of the current financial year.

The sale of sulphur based fertilizers of company — bentonite sulphur — has registered a growth of 237% and SSP has registered growth of 133% over the comparable period last year.

In order to promote the balanced use of fertilizers in the country, the National Fertilizers (NFL) is encouraging farmers to use non-urea fertilizers like DAP, MoP, NPK and sulphur based fertilizers. With these efforts, the company has registered growth in sale of all non-urea fertilizers during the first seven months of the current financial year.
The sale of sulphur based fertilizers of company — bentonite sulphur — has registered a growth of 237% and SSP has registered growth of 133% over the comparable period last year.

While Bentonite Sulphur, produced in NFL Panipat plant, logged sale of 11,730 MT during April-October 2020 against 3,478 MT in the same period year ago, sale of SSP reached 14,726 MT compared to 6,323 MT last year.
“It is important to encourage use of all types of fertilizers to provide balanced nutrition to soil,” said V N Datt, chairman & MD of the company.

Sulphur is essential to maximizing plant growth and yield. As the fourth most important nutrient, sulphur is also required for nitrogen use efficiency.

NFL markets Urea, DAP, MoP, NPKs, APS, Compost, SSP and bentonite sulphur besides many strains of bio-fertilizers to provide all types of fertilizers to farmers.

