Nextyn: Micro consultancy boosted by Artificial Intelligence

An on-demand expert network and strategy consulting firm, it specialises in market-entry strategy and competitive intelligence

In the very niche but powerful world of expert networking, Nextyn comes with the sole purpose of creating a better working ecosystem for all brands, startups, people and related communities in India and across the globe. The fundamental idea behind this AI-based micro consultancy platform is to help build a legacy of improved business performance, confidence and trust across global markets.

“Nextyn is an expert network and a global community of professional leaders, entrepreneurs and subject matter experts consulting corporates, industrial, investment firms, government and non-governmental organisations on topics that steer strategic decisions,” says Rasesh Seth, founder, Nextyn. “We specialise in organising micro-consulting calls (60-minute sessions) between our panel of experts and our clients, that span more than 30 industries and over 20 geographies.”

Nextyn provides power-packed micro-consulting calls wherein its clients liaise with industry and domain experts to get strategic guidance and a world-view on competition, pricing and growth strategies, says Seth. “In this model, our clients stand to gain intellectually stimulating and strategic levels of commentary and expertise that eventually helps them set up their future growth path. In an otherwise crowded consulting industry, we are enablers of better access to intelligence from across the world’s leading experts, professional leaders and entrepreneurs, investment firms and NGOs that help direct strategic decisions,” he adds.

Founded in 2018, Nextyn has been able to capture clients in over 18 geographies across the world and also build a panel of experts who cover intelligence across 30 industries and 70 geographies. The company has completed over 5000 micro-consultations, of which 80% have been in international geographies. According to Seth, the micro-consulting industry in India is still at a nascent stage, but has grown rapidly over the last two years. Globally, the industry is sized at $1.5 billion in 2020, and Covid had very little impact on the growth of it.

“In fact, in some developing countries like India, Covid expedited the growth of the micro-consulting industry, taking most consulting activities online, which created a market for expert networks,” says Seth. The team has grown from three to 25 members, and revenues have increased y-o-y by over 25%, even during the toughest business year of 2020. It achieved over $1 million in revenue in 2021 and is looking to achieve $5 million in revenues for FY 22-23.

“The goal is to empower the team to excel, deliver and eventually be owners of their work,” he says. In terms of funding, the company is completely self-funded with positive cash flows, allowing the team to grow not just in India, but also look at opening offices in international markets. “We hope to build a world-class company from India that services global clients with optimum customer service, cutting-edge technology and effective pricing. And that is our desired model to continue. Our expansion plans have been firmed out, we hope to extend in the US, UK and Singapore. It would make processes more efficient, cost-effective and our technology would make our services accessible to clients in every country,” adds Seth.