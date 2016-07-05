NexGTV’s Abhesh Verma on why he despises long meetings

Abhesh Verma, COO, NexGTV

1. The Job

I love my work hence it’s not really a job for me. Digital media is evolving every day and there is so much to anticipate, learn and apply together with the team that I’m yet to have a dull day. I believe that feedback is critical to any business and I enjoy seeing and reading encouraging responses of both my team and our customers whenever we undertake changes to our apps. It motivates and drives me to figure out new ways to improve myself and our products. I despise long and unfocussed meetings.

2. The Weekdays

I look forward to invigorating sessions with teams, meeting clients and figuring out new and innovative ways to make changes and improvements. I wake up early to meditate which helps me prepare for my day ahead. Inspiring quotes work wonders and I prefer to surround myself with them almost daily.

3. The Weekend

The weekends help me recharge. I’m able to relax, pause and take a break by involving myself with finishing pending household chores, connecting with friends and checking emails and messages that I may have otherwise missed. I make sure to go out for atleast one movie every weekend, as it helps me stay entertained as well as connected with the consumer’s pulse. When I am in Florida, I like to go for long solo drives and play poker.

4. The Toys

I like fast gadgets. From laptops to the iPhone, everything should be the latest and fast for me.

5. The Logos

BMW and Rado are two of my must-have brands.