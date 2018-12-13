New York Life buys around 2% stake in Max Financial Services

By: | Published: December 13, 2018 4:47 PM

US-based New York Life has picked up around 2 per cent stake in Max Financial Services (MFS) through bulk deals and open market purchases for over Rs 215 crore, signalling its renewed interest in the life insurance business of its former partner in India.

New York Life, Max Financial Services, MFS, max life insurance, life insuranceIn 2012, the US insurance major sold its 26 per cent stake in the JV to Japan’s Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Max India.

US-based New York Life has picked up around 2 per cent stake in Max Financial Services (MFS) through bulk deals and open market purchases for over Rs 215 crore, signalling its renewed interest in the life insurance business of its former partner in India. According to market sources, New York Life acquired 49,99,130 shares of MFS from Max Ventures Investment Holdings, a promoter group holding company, at Rs 429.50 per share in a bulk deal on Thursday.

After the transaction, the promoter holding in MFS has come down to 28.42 per cent from 30.29 per cent earlier. Max Financial Services is the holding company of Max Life, a non-bank, private life insurance firm.

Over the past couple of days, New York Life had also acquired shares of MFS from the open market. “With today’s bulk deal, New York Life’s stake in Max Financial Services is around 2 per cent,” said a source. The development comes six years after New York Life exited from Max New York Life, a joint venture it had formed in 2001 with Analjit Singh-led Max Group.

In 2012, the US insurance major sold its 26 per cent stake in the JV to Japan’s Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Max India. The move followed New York Life’s then decision of rewinding from its international footprints, including China and Thailand. The source said, “The latest development is a sign of revival of New York Life’s interest in the life insurance business of its erstwhile partner.”

When contacted, Max group spokesperson declined to comment. In January last year, New York Life Insurance had picked up 22.51 per cent stake for Rs 121 crore in Max Ventures and Industries, the holding company of Max Speciality Films which is into speciality packaging films business.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. New York Life buys around 2% stake in Max Financial Services
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition