New Year Special-OTT: Disruption at the doorstep

By Karishma Bhalla

About one-third of the video consumption in the UK and the US is digital, and much of it is on OTT platforms. In many western markets, OTT has sparked trends such as ‘catch-up TV’ and ‘on-the-go consumption’. In India, the advantages are much more deep rooted — people are fighting lesser over the remote! In a single TV household market (over 95%), low cost data and OTT have catered to the massive unmet need for personalised entertainment. Hence, unlike in the west, cord cutting is not a threat here. Research indicates that connected Indians are not substituting digital for TV/print; they are spending 30% more time on media. India is an AND market, not an OR market. These connected consumers are paying for their TV subscription and paying for data to consume video on the small screen.

Brace up

While the exploding OTT market in India is charting new frontiers, it is also bringing in its own set of challenges. Access to a wide range of content, whilst personalised recommendation engines are still under development, has become both a boon and bane for Indian consumers. This is also a mammoth challenge for content producers, who now have to spend many more marketing

dollars to get noticed.

With 250 million OTT users in India today, versus 836 million TV viewers, this is a nascent but burgeoning market. Currently valued at $500 million, the OTT market could grow ten times in the next five years to $5 billion, owing to increasing smartphone penetration, affordable data prices, rising affluence and adoption across demographic segments. Over the past six to eight years, we have seen the market evolve in phases and expect this disruption tsunami to continue.

The first inflection point in OTT was in terms of access to video-on-demand services including movies and a licensed library, making the theoretical concept of personal screen a reality. While the response to these services was somewhat muted, with a niche user base and low engagement, it was enough to showcase India’s potential.

The second wave was triggered by access to cheap data and explosion of content on the supply side. Reliance Jio’s launch in 2016 heralded a new era of ‘buffet’ data consumption, which led to media consumption on mobile becoming mainstream. This demand side growth was complemented by a supply side explosion with the number of OTT players growing multifold, from nine players in 2012 to 34 currently. This ‘crowded’ OTT market has attracted not only pure play OTT players (like Netflix), but also media players from across the value chain (content producers like ALTBalaji and broadcasters like Viacom18) — each with a different business model and value proposition.

An overload of options coupled with the fact that more than 80% consumers don’t use less than two OTT apps, has made the market hyper-competitive. This has brought in the third wave of inflection — content. The need to differentiate is leading to aggressive bets on ‘hero’ and ‘niche’ content by OTT players, with upwards of $300 million being spent on original content. Players are also focussing beyond metros to cater to the regional audience.

Money matters

Despite the growth in the number of consumers, large investments in content and customer acquisition are yet to become remunerative for OTT players. Thus, the next frontier and challenge is going to be efficient monetisation. This is a complex agenda since this monetisation needs to complement the growth agenda. Subscription-based OTT penetration in India is 2% compared to China’s over 15% and the US’ over 50%. We expect OTT penetration in India to grow at least fivefold in the next five years. On the supply side, we expect to see more ‘value pricing’ for Indian users. Netflix recently announced that it would test a lower-priced version of its film and television streaming service in select Asian markets to boost sales. These pricing models would need to be supported by ‘consumer-led’ propositions like ‘binge watching’, ‘early access’, ‘exclusive behind-the-scenes’, etc.

On the demand side as well, paying users are expected to increase not only due to rising affluence, but also because of a higher inclination for personalised desired entertainment. Additionally, while OTT is currently a smartphone-centric phenomenon in India, we expect larger screens — smart TVs or streaming-devices-enabled TVs — to become increasingly important. Seamless transition and a unified experience between the different form factors will become table stakes.

(The author is partner & director, BCG; Mandeep Kohli, principal, BCG, contributed to this article)