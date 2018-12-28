New Year Greetings: Don’t be distracted by somebody else’s sprint, says Chairman of Tata Sons

By: | Published: December 28, 2018 5:13 AM

The government may have tightened FDI rules for e-commerce companies, but their compliance will continue to be monitored by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons

The government may have tightened FDI rules for e-commerce companies, but their compliance will continue to be monitored by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Both the agencies are perceived to be lax in enforcing the earlier rules to discipline the errant e-retailers.

A senior government official said the revised foreign direct investment (FDI) rules would further squeeze scope for e-retailers to violate the extant policy by influencing prices of products sold on their platforms through predatory discounts.

The government will also finalise the draft e-commerce policy in a few weeks, which will also draw up proposals to further develop the e-commerce sector, including ways to boost exports via e-commerce, he added. The earlier FDI policy, too, clearly disallowed discounts by e-retailers.

Offline retailers have been complaining about inaction against errant e-commerce players by the designated agencies — RBI and ED — despite several complaints.

