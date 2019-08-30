New technology to transform opportunity into reality: Mukesh Ambani

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani during a convocation ceremony at the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University in Gandhinagar on Thursday AP

Terming new technologies as critical change agents that will transform opportunity into reality, Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani said that in the next 24 months, India would be among the leading nations in the world in the adoption of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, blockchain, cloud computing and other technologies of the fourth Industrial Revolution.

Speaking at the seventh convocation of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Petroleum University (PDPU), the RIL chairman said that India’s digital transformation was unmatched and unprecedented, as in less than 24 months, the nation had taken a top leadership position from being 155th in the world in mobile data.

“India is surging ahead on the back of technology. I can say with confidence that if there is one place in the world where the transformative power of digitisation is breaking new ground every day, and every hour, it is India. Moreover, India will employ these technologies to double the incomes of our farmers, to enrich our small traders and small entrepreneurs, to make our cities and villages smarter…in short, to make India – ‘A LEADING DIGITAL SOCIETY IN THE WORLD,’” said Ambani, who is also president of PDPU’s governing council.

Backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India a $5-trillion economy by 2024, he said that the nation is at the doorstep of a historic opportunity and India could achieve the goal. It took India nearly 70 years to become a $2-trillion economy. “But only the next five years — from 2014 to 2019 — to become a nearly $3-trillion economy. If India could add nearly $1 trillion in the past five years, can we not add $2 trillion in the next five years? Of course, India can,” he added.

Chief guest of the convocation ceremony and Union home minister Amit Shah claimed that with the removal of Article 370, Kashmiri youth would also have laptops and palmtops instead of stones. He said that the way nation was moving ahead, it would become among the top three economies of the world by the year 2022. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and his Cabinet colleagues too were present at the ceremony.