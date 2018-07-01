New Steel Giant: Tata Steel clinches JV with Thyssenkrupp

Tata Steel clinches JV with Thyssenkrupp

Tata Steel and German industrial group Thyssenkrupp AG have signed definitive agreements to combine their European steel businesses in a 50-50 joint venture in a new company, said a company statement

on Saturday. The move follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding signed by the two companies in September 2017.

As part of the deal, the two sides had agreed to combine the flat steel businesses of the two companies in Europe and the steel mill services of the Thyssenkrupp group through a 50:50 JV — a move that would lead to formation of a new player at the second position in the European steel market, having a combined turnover of €17 billion per annum and around 48,000 workers.

Commenting on the development, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Steel, said: “The joint venture will create a strong pan-European steel company that is structurally robust and

competitive.”

Heinrich Hiesinger, CEO of Thyssenkrupp, said: “We will create a highly competitive European steel player based on strong industrial logic and strategic rationale. We will secure jobs and contribute to maintaining value chains in European core industries.”

The proposed new company, to be named Thyssenkrupp Tata Steel BV, will be positioned as a leading pan-European flat steel producer. This is the largest European steel deal since 2006 when Arcelor was taken over by Mittal. The proposed joint venture will also result in significant de-leveraging exercise for Tata Steel as it will transfer €2.5 billion to the joint venture, which, as per analysts, represents nearly 35-40% of debt in its European business.

Thyssenkrupp on its part gets to transfer about €3.6 billion of its pension liabilities to the JV. The transaction is subject to merger control clearance in several jurisdictions, including the European Union.

Speaking to analysts over a conference call on Saturday, Koushik Chatterjee, group executive director (finance and corporate), Tata Steel, said on a pro-forma basis, the turnover of the JV company as on the last reporting date would be around €17 billion and pre-synergy Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) will be roughly about €1.5 billion. “We have also agreed to transfer our external debt of about €2.5 billion into the joint venture company, and with identified synergies of €400-500 million, this makes the credit profile of the joint venture very healthy,” he said.

The deal is expected to be completed by December 2018, with Chatterjee saying that timeline stays.

The agreement clears the uncertainty looming over the deal in the last few weeks. However, in a separate statement, Thyssenkrupp has said since signing of the MoU, the different performance development of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe and Tata Steel Europe has led to a valuation gap between the two entities. “The definitive agreement includes a proper compensation of this valuation gap; in case of an initial public offering (IPO) of the joint venture, Thyssenkrupp will receive a higher share of the proceeds, reflecting an economic ratio of 55:45 in favour of Thyssenkrupp. Furthermore, Thyssenkrupp has the right to exclusively decide on the timing for a potential IPO,” it said in the statement.

As per media reports, Thyssenkrupp is facing pressure from a section of its shareholders, who are asking Tata Steel Europe to bring in more skin in the deal as the latter’s business performance had deteriorated since the announcement of the JV in September, creating valuation gaps.

However, commenting on the details of the IPO, Chatterjee told analysts that it continues to be a 50:50 JV and needs to be looked at on that basis from the perspective of governance, earnings, cash flows, dividends, including representation on the boards. “Only at the time of the IPO based on the affirmative rights that Thyssenkrupp has, the JV company will issue warrants that will convert into equity and effectively they would have first 10% monetisation right and the market will pay for it.”

He added that if the IPO rules of specific country demands further liquidation, then that amount will be mutually decided at the JV company level by the two shareholders. Also, the €400-500 million number on annual synergies is €100 million lower on the upper band. However, Chatterjee explained that the earlier numbers were only indicative, and the current assessment may have a further upside to them. These synergies would be realised completely over the next two-three years.

TV Narendran, managing director, Tata Steel, said about one-third of synergies are in procurement and can be realised as soon as the JV is formed. “Synergies on network optimisation, which is another 20%, can be realised in the first 12 months itself.” He added that with this merger the company is creating a structurally strong business that is self sustainable. “This partnership will help us serve our customers in Europe in terms of their demands on technology and R&D.”

It is expected that there will be opportunities in capital expenditure management and working capital optimisation to realise additional synergies, Thyssenkrupp said in its statement. At the same time, the future set-up and positioning of the joint venture will enable growth in higher value segments, exceeding industry growth rates. This will be achieved among other measures by redeploying R&D efforts to strengthen the positioning as quality and technology leader, it said.

The German company has also said that leveraging cost synergies will require a rationalisation in workforce over the years ahead by up to 4,000 jobs in operations and support functions, which is expected to be shared roughly evenly between the two parties. Furthermore, the complete production network is to be reviewed starting in 2020 with the aim of integrating and optimising the production strategy for the entire joint venture.

Until closing, Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe and Tata Steel in Europe still operate as separate companies and as competitors. Only after closing, Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe and Tata Steel in Europe will be integrated as one company, the companies said.