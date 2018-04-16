New South Wales partners with India; Premier Gladys Berejiklian announces $1.5 million investment in the startup sector

New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian (Image: Reuters)

With the New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian on a trade mission in India, between April 16 and 19, she, today, announced a two-year $1.58 million partnership between NSW and India to enhance the State’s startup, technology and advanced manufacturing sectors. Berejiklian made the announcement in Mumbai at accelerator Zone Startups and said it will allow NSW entrepreneurs and technology businesses access to new markets, talent and knowledge.

The announcement stated that the funds will be used to send NSW young entrepreneurs and startups to India to learn from the country’s best and brightest, to support commercial connections between startups in NSW and India and on fostering collaboration on advanced technology projects.

Commenting on the development Berejiklian, said, “NSW is Australia’s startup and technology capital and this partnership will ensure our industries grow alongside one of the world’s most dynamic technology markets.”

Further, NSW is home to 44 percent startups in the whole of Australia, she claimed.

“Our state is home to 44 per cent of the nation’s startup founders and 40 per cent of the Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) industry.This important partnership will allow us to learn from India’s best and brightest so that we can create the smart jobs of the future. This partnership will provide NSW businesses with incredible access to some of the best entrepreneurs and technology experts in the world and I look forward to seeing the results over the next two years,” the NSW premier said.