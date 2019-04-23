New Mumbai-Delhi flights: SpiceJet adds 28 daily flights; cities, routes, other details

By: | Published: April 23, 2019 3:54 PM

SpiceJet has also said that it will add two new flights each from Delhi to Patna and Bengaluru and three flights each on the Mumbai, Delhi route.

Representational Image

Amid Jet Airway crisis, Indian airlines have been on a spree of adding more flights to make the best out of the situation. The latest entrant in the run is SpiceJet. Budget carrier SpiceJet has expanded its fleet with the introduction of 28 new flights, SpiceJet announced. With the flight operations to begin on 26 May 2019, the additions will connect Mumbai and Delhi with other Indian cities. Out of these 28 flights, 14 will be from Mumbai, 8 from Delhi and the rest will connect Mumbai and Delhi.

From Mumbai, the new flights will cover Jaipur, Amritsar, Mangalore and Coimbatore. SpiceJet has also said that it will add two new flights each from Delhi to Patna and Bengaluru and three flights each on the Mumbai, Delhi route.

The carrier has released a tentative time schedule for these new flights which is impending for government approval. Also, “The new flights from Delhi to Mumbai and Bengaluru will operate from Terminal 2 and have a 4 digit flight number starting with 8. Additionally, 4 digit flight numbers starting with 6 from Mumbai will operate from Terminal 2 in Mumbai,” the carrier said.

The airlines have witnessed an increase in the market share post Jet Airways crisis. SpiceJet is no exception with its market share recording “a marginal blip to 13.7%” amid Boeing 737 MAX grounding, a Prabhudas Lilladher report said. The market share, however, is still dominated by IndiGo with it having 47% control of it, the same report said.

Previously, SpiceJet had announced a code-sharing pact with Gulf carrier Emirates on Monday. With this, SpiceJet passengers will be able to access the Emirates network of 51 international destinations spread across the US, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.  

Meanwhile, IndiGo had also announced the addition of six flights from Delhi yesterday. These daily flights will be operational from 25 May and will connect Allahabad, Bhopal and Patna with the National Capital.

