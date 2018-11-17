New Mercedes CLS: World’s first four-door coupé redesigned

The 64-colour ambient lighting along with illuminated air-vents are another highlight of the cabin.

On Friday, India’s largest luxury-car player Mercedes-Benz launched the new CLS—the four-door coupé, now in its third generation, priced Rs 84.7 lakh, ex-showroom, all India. The new CLS 300 d is the first car to incorporate the new Mercedes-Benz design philosophy called “sensual purity” in a coupé body. It is powered by the 1950cc BS-VI diesel engine that generates peak output of 180kW (241bhp) and torque of 500Nm (1600-2400rpm), accelerating the car from 0-100kph in just 6.4 seconds. Its top speed is 250kph.

(A coupé is a car with a fixed-roof body style, usually with two doors, but the CLS is a four-door car with a coupé-like roofline at the rear.)

The interiors of the CLS have been significantly redesigned, with a high-resolution 12.3-inch media display screen along with a digital cockpit with three selectable display styles—Classic, Sporty and Progressive—along with new generation telematics, which includes the Audio 20 with NTG 5.5 (the company’s audio interface). The 64-colour ambient lighting along with illuminated air-vents are another highlight of the cabin. The vehicle offers smartphone integration, supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It comes with multi-beam LED headlamps with adaptive beam assist, 18-inch alloy wheels, and an electric sliding sunroof with pre-safe closing function (the technology closes the sunroof/windows when the system’s sensors detect movements that suggest a possible rollover—a small gap is left near the fully closed position).

Michael Jopp, vice-president, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Known for many firsts, the new CLS pioneers the new design idiom of Mercedes-Benz, which is recognisable by its clear contours and reduced lines—and blends flawlessly into the current Mercedes-Benz coupé family … with this, we continue the product offensive with the 12th launch in the year 2018. We have an exciting line-up for 2019.”

The company’s India product portfolio comprises of the locally-produced Mercedes Maybach S 560, S-Class, E-Class, C-Class, CLA luxury sedans, and the GLA, GLE and GLS luxury SUVs.