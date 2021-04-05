  • MORE MARKET STATS

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class: E is the new S

April 5, 2021 9:55 AM

Mercedes-Benz has made the E-Class so luxurious that you may have second thoughts on the more luxurious, current-generation S-Class

The E-Class may not be ‘the best car in the world’, but the new-generation model launched a couple of weeks ago isn’t that far either. In fact, it’s so luxurious that if you’re in the market for the current S-Class (the company brands it as ‘the best car in the world’), you may have second thoughts and may want to consider the new E-Class instead. We drive it in and around Delhi.

The E-Class is the highest-selling model of Mercedes-Benz in India (forming almost 30% of company car sales), and is a favourite with CXOs. The new models has a very long bonnet, restyled headlamps, and a redone rear area—making it look almost as big as the S-Class.

But it’s the cabin where it appears to come of age. From the driver’s point of view, there is the restyled steering wheel with touch control, and that large MBUX ‘connected car’ huge screen—using which you can operate a lot of functions.

From the rear passenger point of view, the new E-Class is a 5-star deluxe hotel room on wheels. The rear seats can be reclined by up to 37-degrees (these have a memory function that can store three separate positions), the headrest is a pillow so soft it may make you forget cashmere, the rear armrest has a tray with antiskid material to dock smartphones or small tablets, and the ambient lighting (in 10 colours schemes) makes you feel at home even in stop-and-go traffic. The rear sunblind is electrically operated. Lastly, the surround sound system by Burmester (available in Exclusive and AMG Line) is perhaps better than you’d have experienced at any top-end theatre.

The new E-Class is available in three engine options (1991cc petrol, 1950cc diesel and 2925cc diesel) and three trim levels (Expression from Rs 63.6 lakh to Rs 64.8 lakh; Exclusive from Rs 67.2 lakh to Rs 68.3 lakh; and the AMG Line only in diesel for Rs 80.9 lakh). All variants get the nine-gear automatic (9G-TRONIC) transmission. At these prices it’s not only a serious contender to the current (and more expensive) S-Class, but is also possibly the best executive sedan in its segment, not only in India but across the world. It’s very close to the ‘the best car in the world’, until, of course, the new S-Class comes to India, hopefully this year.

