Mahindra & Mahindra: New launches not enough to regain SUV leadership

New launches not enough for M&M to get back pole position

By Pritish Raj

Even with three back-to-back product launches in the mid and large utility vehicle (UV) space, it is unlikely that Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will gain back its lead in market share in the segment. The company was once the leader with around 50% market share, say experts.

M&M’s cash cows in the over four-metre SUV segment — Bolero, Scorpio and XUV500 — have witnessed a significant decline in volumes in the last two to three years, as competition has intensified and consumers have moved on to other brands, thereby halving the company’s market share at around 23%.

As per data shared by automotive research firm Jato Dynamics, Bolero sales fell from 21,301 units in Q1CY16 to 7,074 units in Q4CY18, while XUV500 volumes declined from 8,475 units to 4,329 units in the same period. Scorpio volumes also fell to 10,199 units from 12,061 units.

Together with the three recent launches — XUV3OO, Marazzo and Alturas G4 — the management is targeting average monthly volumes of about 9,000 units, which is approximately 30% less than what one product of Maruti Suzuki (Vitara Brezza) sells in a month (13,000 units).

If we remove Alturas G4 and Marazzo from the list, since one falls under the large premium SUV segment and the other is an MPV (multipurpose vehicle), the volumes of the compact SUV XUV3OO would still be much lower than other competitors.

Despite the launch of Marazzo in September, M&M’s volumes remained subdued in Q3FY19, and according to analysts at Nomura, existing models such as KUV and TUV have dropped sharply due to high competition and weak demand.

Gaurav Vangaal, senior analyst, forecasting with global information provider IHS Markit, feels rather than gaining its old market share, M&M is more concerned about defending its current market share and the new launches are meant to do that.

Apart from the existing competition, M&M will also face the heat from the new entrants —Kia Motors and MG Motors — who will be launching compact SUVs during the second half of 2019. Besides, newly-launched utility vehicles by Tata Motors (Harrier) and Nissan (Kicks) have also received an overwhelming response, which are likely to take away some interest from M&M.

Post XUV300 launch, Pawan Goenka, managing director at M&M, admitted that the company never anticipated the SUV boom to come so fast as the transition happened from frame-based vehicles to monocoque — a vehicle structure in which the chassis is integral with the body. “We lost out on that opportunity of SUV growth and did not participate in it as much as we could have if we could have been faster in bringing in monocoques,” he has reportedly said. Goenka also said the new launches would give result in fairly significant growth in market share. However, the market currently may not be conducive to meet the company’s expectations as the passenger vehicle market is facing multiple headwinds post July in the form of increase in insurance costs and costlier finance. “Mahindra should be given the credit of opening the SUV segment in India and it’s natural for others to enter the newly-developed segment. However, now they will have to work harder to get back their share through smart pricing and ensure success of the new products,” said Ravi Bhatia, president and director, Jato Dynamics.

Some analysts believe transition to BS-VI emission norms from April 1 next year will also be a challenge for Mahindra as the company’s maximum portfolio comes with a diesel-powered engine, which are estimated to become costlier by `1-1.5 lakh.

“We continue to believe FY21 will be a challenging year for M&M as inherent diesel portfolio will be most impacted by BS-VI emission norms,” analysts at Axis Capital said. Analysts at Jefferies said BS-VI implementation from April 2020 is a major challenge for M&M’s automotive business.