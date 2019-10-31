New launches fail to drive Hero MotorCorp’s market share

The loss of market share of the company was a gain for rivals TVS and Suzuki Motorcycle India, which gained around 3% and 2%, respectively, in the April-September period. (Representational image)

Despite its massive retail reach and back to back new launches, Hero MotoCorp has been unable to attract enough buyers, resulting in further loss of market share in the first six months of FY20, which was already dismal.

Following over a one-third decline in sales in the April-September period, analysts had forecast similar dip in volumes for the full fiscal and flat growth in FY21 citing weakness in the portfolio and consumption slowdown in the economy.

While the overall scooter segment sales declined 17% year-on-year (y-o-y) due to prolonged decline in demand, Hero MotoCorp’s volumes fell by a massive 36% y-o-y in H1FY20, further pulling down the market share to 8% compared to nearly 11% in the year-ago period. This was despite the launch of new scooters – Maestro Edge 125 and Pleasure+ 110 – in May this year and Destini 125 in October 2018. “We maintain our forecast for a 30% decline in domestic scooters in FY20, followed by flat volumes in FY21,” analysts at Nomura said.

Scooters account for about a third of all two-wheelers sold in the country, yet the country’s largest two-wheeler maker has been grappling to make a mark in the segment, which is heavily dominated by rival Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) with a market share of over 55%.

Experts said late entry into the segment has impacted the company most as rivals HMSI and TVS Motor Company created their own strong space, thanks to highest selling scooter Activa by HMSI and new launches by TVS.

The loss of market share of the company was a gain for rivals TVS and Suzuki Motorcycle India, which gained around 3% and 2%, respectively, in the April-September period.

The contribution of scooters in the product mix fell from a high of 16% in January-March quarter of FY16 to 8% in July-September of FY20, as per data sourced from Motilal Oswal. Analysts at Edelwiess believe the company is working on upgrading portfolio to revive sales as gaining market share remains a challenge. “Longer-term scope for market share gains remains challenging given weakness in the fast-growing scooter and premium bike segments,” they wrote.

While rivals started making inroads into the new generation scooter space around ten years ago, Hero MotoCorp kept its focus only on motorcycles which have been the bread and butter for it. The company forayed into the 125cc segment only last year, while it had been present in the lower displacement category earlier with products like Pleasure and Duet.

Earlier, Niranjan Gupta, CFO at Hero MotoCorp, had agreed that the company was a late entrant in the scooter space, saying there is still a lot of growth potential for the company. “Now we do not want to miss the bus and new launches are aimed at creating a space in the segment and gaining more market share,” he had told FE.

In the post Q2 results conference call, Sanjay Bhan, head – sales & aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said the company will aggressively focus on scooters, going forward. “There has been some setback in the past but we will come back soon with a range of products,” Bhan told analysts.