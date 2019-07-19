New launch Hector sold out for 2019, says MG Motor India

MG India plans to cater to the increasing demand by raising the production capacity for the Hector gradually over the next few months.

Following an overwhelming response to its first car in India, Hector — British car maker and part of SAIC Motor of China MG Motor India — on Thursday announced that it has taken a decision to halt the bookings temporarily, keeping in mind the company’s commitment to ensure customer satisfaction.

The carmaker said that it has already received more than 21,000 bookings for Hector, India’s first internet car, since bookings began on June 4. The date of re-opening of bookings will be announced soon.

MG India plans to cater to the increasing demand by raising the production capacity for the Hector gradually over the next few months. Accordingly, the company plans to increase production for the Hector at its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat to 3,000 units per month by October this year. The top 2 variants — Smart & Sharp — have registered the highest demand, with over 50% reservations for the petrol variants. Currently, the company has a monthly production capacity of around 2,000 units.

Priced between Rs 12.18 lakh and Rs 16.88 lakh, the Hector comes in four variants — Style, Super, Smart and Sharp — and a total of 11 configurations. The SUV is pitted against the likes of Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

“Our first product, MG Hector, has received an overwhelming response and we are unable to cater to such high initial demand. We are, therefore, closing bookings temporarily as this will help ensure timely and orderly deliveries for our customers who have shown tremendous confidence in MG. We are also working with our component suppliers to ramp up production in a gradual manner without any compromise on quality,” said Rajeev Chaba, president & MD, MG Motor India.