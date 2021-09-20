New Land Rover Defender 90 Review: It’s truly a go-anywhere SUV

One of the most famous ads of last year was three Land Rover Defender SUVs—mid-air in a jump—being chased by motorcycles and a helicopter. That sequence is part of the forthcoming James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’, earlier scheduled to release late-2020, around the same time the Defender was supposed to be launched in India.

While the film’s release has been delayed due to the coronavirus, the Defender arrived on time last year. We now drive it in and around Delhi (on regular roads, like most owners will do).

If your idea of an SUV is to make a statement and turn heads around wherever you drive it, nothing really comes close to the Defender.

Off-roader it definitely is. From hill-launch assist to configurable terrain response to all-terrain progress control, it’s got enough bells and whistles to drive on any kind of road, or off it, supported by enough engine power.

Its water-wading depth is 900mm, or about 3 feet. Also, its ground clearance is a tall 216mm.

It comes with the Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system—it’s a dream to operate and you can control all features of the vehicle via the screen. Pivi Pro also has its own battery, so the system is always on.

Ex-showroom prices start at Rs 80.72 lakh, going up to Rs 1.19 crore.