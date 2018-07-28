New Lamborghini sets Nürburgring record

The camouflaged Aventador SVJ, with the official Lamborghini driver Marco Mapelli at the helm, took on the lap time test at the 20.6-km-long track.

The new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, yet to be unveiled globally later this summer, has taken the lap record for production cars at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Germany, in a lap time of 6:44.97 minutes.

The camouflaged Aventador SVJ, with the official Lamborghini driver Marco Mapelli at the helm, took on the lap time test at the 20.6-km-long track. The challenge was managed by Lamborghini’s research & development team, with tyre support from Pirelli technicians and driver. Fitted with cameras inside and out and full telemetry, under the formal scrutiny of Remak personnel who managed time and GPS certification using VBOX-Racelogic instrumentation, the lap attempt of the Aventador SVJ was performed during an exclusive session on the Nürburgring Nordschleife race track.

“The Aventador SVJ takes the Jota suffix, following the Lamborghini tradition for denoting a car’s track-focused talent. This new car is the convergence of Lamborghini technologies to produce a super sports car that transcends current performance benchmarks,” said Automobili Lamborghini chairman & CEO Stefano Domenicali. “Its tenure as the Nürburgring lap time record holder, even before its unveiling during the Monterey Car Week in California in August, endorses Lamborghini’s competence in applying superlative design engineering and ground-breaking technologies. The SVJ is a super sports car at the zenith of performance, while also ensuring unrivalled driving pleasure.”

“This is another demonstration of the exceptional skills and teamwork by the dedicated personnel within Automobili Lamborghini: from the R&D team, as well as from our test drivers and, of course, partners such as Pirelli,” added chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani.

The Aventador SVJ is created to feature higher power output, with lightweight materials contributing to the best weight-to-power ratio of 1,98 kg/hp. The set-up of has been re-engineered to enhance its four-wheel drive system, rear-wheel steering and ESC. Significantly stiffer than the Aventador LP 750-4 SV, the steering has been retuned in the SVJ. The Aventador SVJ features new specifically-developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres as standard. For the lap-time attempt, the optional Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres were mounted.

In 2015, the Aventador LP 750-4 SV delivered a sub-seven minute lap time, and in 2016 the Huracán Performante took the Nürburgring Nordschleife production car record, with a lap time of 6:52.01, which it held until September 2017.