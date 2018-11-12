New Ford Aspire review: Less drama, more driving pleasure

The Aspire has decent road presence; it’s not a stunner, but looks proportionate

There are cars that attract loyalists from other companies into yours—the Brezza did it for Maruti, the Creta did it for Hyundai, the EcoSport did it for Ford—and then there are cars, which though equally path-breaking, don’t manage to do the same extensively. The Aspire falls in the latter category. How is it as a product? We drive it in and around Delhi.

What is the Aspire?

Launched in 2015, the Aspire is Ford’s first sub-4 metre sedan. Now, it’s a challenge to design compact sedans—designers either have to compromise on looks, roominess or storage spaces. But with the Aspire, Ford managed to design a compact sedan that doesn’t really compromise in the said areas. Last month, the company launched the all-new Aspire.

How does it look?

The inverse trapezoidal grille now forms the core of Ford’s design DNA, and, in combination with the large headlights that extend all the way to the fenders, it gives the new Aspire decent road presence. Add to that the clean lines across the body and you have a design that looks right, natural and relevant. But from the sides and the rear, there is nothing extraordinary about the design—the thick band of chrome on the boot lid doesn’t brighten up things. Overall, the Aspire is not a stunner, but looks proportionate.

How spacious is the cabin?

The cabin feels well put together—there are usable storage spaces all around. The quality of plastics and switches is good. There is ample space—the rear seat can accommodate three passengers. Beige interiors add to premiumness. The stalks behind the steering wheel are the way most Indians are used to—turn indicator control on the right, and wiper control on the left. While top-end trims have remote keyless entry, the car doesn’t support ‘passive entry’—i.e. the ability to unlock the vehicle by simply approaching it with the key on you—and one has to press a button on the key fob.

What tech features does it get?

It gets Ford’s in-car infotainment system, the SYNC 3, with a 6.5-inch touchscreen. You can control entertainment and connected smartphone using voice commands, and the system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. SYNC 3 also offers Emergency Assistance, which automatically calls emergency services from a paired phone in case of an accident.

Which engines power it?

The petrol 5-speed manual is the three-cylinder, 1194cc engine that generates 95bhp peak power and 120Nm torque, with a claimed fuel-efficiency of 20.4kpl. The petrol 6-speed automatic is a 1497cc engine (121bhp; 150Nm; 16.3kpl).

The diesel is a 1498cc motor mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox (99bhp; 215Nm; 26.1kpl).

How does it drive?

I extensively drove the diesel. The NVH levels are low and the diesel clatter is inaudible (in traffic conditions). Power delivery is almost instantaneous even if the car is not being driven in the right gear, and gear-shift is smooth. Acceleration through the gears is intense (for the engine size) and thus overtaking even long vehicles happens in the blink of an eye. And the best thing is mileage—driven in Delhi traffic, the car returned 22.3kpl.

How safe is it?

Safety is more a function of driving habits than mere equipment. But equipment is necessary, too. The Aspire, depending on trim levels, gets features such as standard dual airbags (six airbags on the Titanium+ trim), anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), electronic stability (ESP) and electric power-assisted steering (EPAS). The automatic transmission gets hill-launch assist.

Is it a good buy?

Prices for entry-level petrol model start at Rs 5.55 lakh and the diesel starts from Rs 6.45 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, all-India). The automatic, available only in Titanium trim, is priced Rs 8.49 lakh. Ford claims the Aspire offers lowest scheduled service and maintenance costs in its segment—38 paise per km for petrol and 46 paise per km for diesel, over 1 lakh km. There are seven colours to choose from. Features that define it are good cabin space, fun-to-drive character, SYNC 3, and low claimed ownership costs, but it doesn’t have the design to liven up your garage or the driveway.

(While the ex-showroom price of the Aspire starts at `5.55 lakh, for this review we drove the top-end variant; many of the features described here belong to a car that costs more than Rs 7 lakh.)