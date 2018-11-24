New flagship SUV: Mahindra to launch Alturas G4 SUV today

Today, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the utility and electric vehicle major, will launch the Alturas G4 SUV in India—which is a vehicle based on SsangYong Rexton (SsangYong is a South Korean automobile manufacturer and a subsidiary of M&M). With the Alturas G4, the company will foray into the Indian premium SUV segment, currently dominated by Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

The company said the Alturas G4 (the number denotes the fourth-generation model of the Rexton) will be sold through a separate high-end showroom within the Mahindra ‘World of SUVs’, with exclusive relationship managers.

The vehicle will be available in two variants (4×2 and 4×4) and equipped with significant technology and safety features, including eight-way powered driver seat with memory profile, dual-zone FATC (fully automatic temperature controller), nine airbags, 3D 360-degree surround view camera, ventilated seats, active roll-over protection, etc. The will be powered by a new 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox sourced from Mercedes. There won’t be a manual transmission option.

The company added that it will compete with players that operate in the Rs 30-lakh-plus ex-showroom price range.

Veejay Ram Nakra, chief of Sales & Marketing, M&M, said, “The Alturas G4 is our most luxurious offering till date, and will come with a host of technology and safety features, many of which are not available in vehicles in a similar price range. We have always been a pioneer when it comes to creating industry benchmarks and the Alturas G4 will be no different. We are certain we would redefine the high-end SUV segment.”

With the Alturas G4, the company will also introduce a new premium loyalty programme, called Purple Club+, which, it said, will enable customers to earn and redeem points based on engagements with the brand.

