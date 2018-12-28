New FDI rules: Firms may explore options; meanwhile, some welcome changes

The changes will impact US-based Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart as one of the norms bars striking exclusive marketing arrangements that could influence product prices.

The government’s move to tighten norms for online marketplaces with foreign investment will close the “back door” that has been “blatantly exploited” by such companies and provide a level-playing field, a section of industry players said on Thursday.

The changes will impact US-based Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart — the two largest players in the domestic e-commerce sector — as one of the norms bars striking exclusive marketing arrangements that could influence product prices.

“It (introduction of the new norms) is an acknowledgement that all the major foreign players have been consistently violating the spirit of the policy from day one. Almost all the clarification points mentioned in this policy can be directly attributed to an active violation by these foreign players,” ShopClues CEO and co-founder Sanjay Sethi said.

Read | Google said to make big change to its Messages web app: Here’s what it is

He added that the clarification will “finally close the back door that has been blatantly exploited by these players”.

Snapdeal also lauded the move, with founder and CEO Kunal Bahl saying these changes will enable a level-playing field for all sellers, helping them leverage the reach of e-commerce.

Also read | 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago: Should you wait for the new WagonR?

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India, said the changes will give Indian companies the opportunity to build stronger retail model. “Indian companies will get the opportunity similar to what the Chinese companies received initially, which led to building of Chinese giants like Alibaba, Tencent and JD. The government, should appoint agencies to ensure compliance of norms and probe any flouting of norms and initiate action against such marketplaces,” he said.

Instamojo CEO and co-founder Sampad Swain said while the earlier regulations were bound by high caps, MSMEs of the country will now get a fair opportunity to come and participate in the digital economy. “This new development creates a level playing field for smaller players… Now, all the micro-merchants of our country can participate without the fear of being left out,” he added.