TRAI deadline extended: Select DTH, Cable TV channels by 31 March; here’s all about it

By: | Updated: February 12, 2019 6:57 PM

TRAI on Tuesday extended the deadline for DTH and cable TV subscribers to select their channels till March 31 under the new tariff regime.

Trai New Rule, TRAI chairmen, RS Sharma, Crisil report, DTC Cable Operator, Basic Pack, Basic 100 Channel, Dish TV Bssic Pack, Tata Sky Basic Pack, DTH, airtel DTH, Reliance DTH, Big TV DTH, Trai latest rule for DTH, SUN Direct, Dish TV, भारतीय दूरसंचार नियामक प्राधिकरण, नया डीटीएच टैरिफ, आरएस शर्मा, टीवी कंज्यूमर, ट्राईDTH and cable TV ubscribers who do not exercise choice shall be migrated to ‘Best Fit Plan’, TRAI added.

TRAI on Tuesday extended the deadline for DTH and cable TV subscribers to select their channels till March 31 under the new tariff regime. The telecom regulator also said that the subscribers’ old plan would continue till the consumer makes the choice before March 31.

The subscribers who don’t exercise any choice would be migrated to ‘Best Fit Plans’, it added. These plans would be developed as per usage pattern, language, channel popularity. However, the same should not exceed the current monthly tariff plan, TRAI added.

Also read: Airtel tops data speed charts, Reliance Jio’s coverage the widest in Jul-Dec 2018: Report

It be noted that TRAI has introduced a new pricing regime where the consumers will have the option to subscribe to individual channels of their choice, and pay only for the channels they want to watch. Earlier, TRAI had mandated all the DTH and cable TV operators to migrate all the customers to the new system by January.

However, following the rollout of the new system, there was a widespread confusion among subscribers, many of whom found their TV bills surging. This happened as in many cases, they ended up selecting and subscribing to way more channels than they wanted.

TRAI’s new plan empowers the consumers to pay for the channels they wish to watch. The base pack is priced at Rs 154 (including GST) and comprises the network fees for 100 channels out of which 25 channels are mandatory Doordarshan channels. TV viewers have a choice among 550 FTA channels and 330 pay channels which include both SD and HD channels.

Recently, TRAI chairman refuted a report by CRISIL according to which the TV watching bills will, in fact, rise by 25% for most subscribers.

