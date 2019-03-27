New DTH, Cable TV rules: TRAI’s deadline for migrating in 5 days; here’s how to enrol

Keeping in view that many subscribers did not migrate to the new regime, TRAI had extended the date.

TRAI had earlier extended the migration deadline for its new rules for DTH and cable TV subscribers to 31 March 2019. The new regime, which became effective on 1 February was were expected to revolutionize Indian TV watching as it allows the users to choose and pay only for the channels they want. RS Sharma, TRAI chairman, had hoped for 90% of subscribers on board before 1 February 2019.

Keeping in view that many subscribers did not migrate to new regime, TRAI had extended the date. However, TRAI has not commented on what happens to the subscribers who do not migrate even after the new deadline.

If you are among those who are yet to exercise their choice, here’s how to enrol:

Mobile application/website of DTH provider

Most of the service providers have website options from which the users can either choose their a-la-carte channels, pre-curated bouquet channels or service provider’s recommended packs. The same is applicable to mobile applications.

After entering details such as customer ID, mobile number etc, the website takes the user to select the channels.

Contact DTH, cable TV provider

The easiest way to enrol for the new plan is by contacting the respective service provider for migration. A list of the channels can be provided by using the TRAI channel selector application. The application enables the users to get a rough idea of their TV bills and a preview of their subscription before actually paying for it.

The same can be used to optimize TV bill as well as it clubs channels in a bouquet to provide the most cost-effective pack.

TRAI’s ambitious best-fit-plan

There are chances that even if a subscriber didn’t choose the pack, they were automatically transferred to ‘best-fit-plan’. The plan should be designed on the basis of consumer’s language and pattern of usage, TRAI had said. TRAI had directed the Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) to not charge the users more than what they pay while curating the plan. Also, the plan must ideally be a blend of various genres.

It had advised the users to change their ‘best-fit-plan’ on or before 31 March 2019 as there is no lock-in period for the subscribers till 31 March, TRAI said.

Recently, TRAI’s chairman also announced that the subscribers will soon have the option to switch their DTH or cable service provider without changing the set-top box. Expected to be effective by the end of the year, this may cut costs for subscribers as they’ll no longer have to pay for set-top box charges while switching.