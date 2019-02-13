New DTH, Cable TV rules: TRAI clarifies its best fit plan; says will not cost more than the current monthly outgo

By: | Published: February 13, 2019 2:39 PM

The regulator had said that subscribers will be free to change their best fit plan at any date and time on or before March 31, 2019 and the DPO will convert their best fit plan into a desired pack (opted by the consumer) within 72 hours of subscribers making their channel preferences known.

TRAI had said that the best fit plan should be designed based on consumers’ usage pattern and language spoken.

Telecom regulator TRAI Wednesday asserted that operators cannot charge TV viewers more than their usual monthly outgo under the ‘best fit plan’ to be offered during the transition period, and cautioned that the regulator will take action on any such complaint. “TRAI has clearly asked distribution platform owners (DPOs) to ensure that for consumers, the monthly outgo under the best fit plan should not exceed the payout per month of existing plan of the subscriber,” TRAI Secretary SK Gupta told PTI. Gupta said Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is monitoring the situation and will take action on consumer complaints, if any, on the issue.

“TRAI has directed DPOs to give best fit plan to customers who have not exercised their option as of now, in order to protect their interest and ensure that they do not face any inconvenience,” Gupta said. The regulator had Tuesday extended the timeline for consumers to make their channel preferences till March 31, 2019. TRAI had said that the best fit plan should be designed based on consumers’ usage pattern and language spoken. The regulator had said that subscribers will be free to change their best fit plan at any date and time on or before March 31, 2019 and the DPO will convert their best fit plan into a desired pack (opted by the consumer) within 72 hours of subscribers making their channel preferences known.

