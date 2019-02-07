New DTH, Cable TV rules: TRAI chairman says TV bills reduced, Twitterati complaints pile up

The issues faced by several customers pertain not only to the channel pricing but also the ineffective implementation of the rules.

In a press conference in Delhi yesterday i.e 6 February 2019, TRAI chairman RS Sharma said that the initial data they have received from the broadcasters show that bills have gone down by 10-15% in metros and 5-10% in non-metros. TRAI chairman refuted a recent report by CRISIL according to which the TV watching bills will, in fact, rise by 25% for most subscribers. However, customers have an altogether different story to tell.

The issues faced by several customers pertain not only to the channel pricing but also the ineffective implementation of the rules by various service providers. While TRAI had earlier assured the subscribers that they will not be migrated to the new plan without their due consent, a subscriber said that a certain DTH provider deducted the balance automatically.

Also, even after six days have passed since the new rule came into effect, there are service providers who are yet to migrate consumers to it even though the customers have already registered their choices. Tanoj Budhani‏ said on Twitter, “when will your 24 business hours complete? today is the third day I am not able to see the TV channel according to my choice.”

According to TRAI's new rules have chosen different channels from #AirtelDTH thrice but instead my plan was shifted to an exorbitantly high priced one.Also my TV is not showing any channels.@airtelindia @TRAI pic.twitter.com/8bkL5T7Tia — Prashant Kushwaha (@prashkush00) February 6, 2019

Prashant Kushwaha‏ also pointed out a similar observation. He said, “According to TRAI’s new rules I have chosen different channels from # AirtelDTH thrice but instead my plan was shifted to an exorbitantly high priced one. Also, my TV is not showing any channels”.

The consumer verdict

Other subscribers also took to Twitter to voice their discontent. Replying to TRAI chairman’s claim, MG tweeted:

“@TRAI in which world? My bill has risen from 300 per month to 500 per month.”

Others echoed the same with Rib Kumar tweeting, “New tariff rule has increased my monthly bill by 50%. Kindly initiate to reduce the NCF Rs 153.”

@TRAI My old TV Base pack was for Rs. 220/-month & now with ur new rule of channel selection the same old base pack has gone upto Rs. 318 – 330/ month (incl of Rs. 150 NCF). How this new rule of channel selection is good for common man? — Pravin Pawar (@PravinPawar1) February 7, 2019

Shiva‏ said: “I had an infinity pack for 5499 per year, Now it says 3762 per month. despite selecting channels well in advance airtel has selected some random package.”

Amit Bhatia also replied to RS Sharma’s assertion. He said, “The reality is another way round against TRAI’s claim. Watching quality TV channels has become costlier after the new regimen. I think TRAI’s objective is clear but the mechanism is not. The system has a lot of loopholes.”

TRAI’s happy supporters

However, there is a flip side to it as well. While some of the consumers are very disappointed with TRAI’s new rules, a few have actually found a decrease in their monthly bill.

AGAR‏, a Twitter user lauded TRAI’s revolutionary system and said, “More transparency in the pricing, am with @rssharma3 for the new TRAI regulation. #ISupportTRAIOrder”.