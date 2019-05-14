New DTH Cable TV rules: Has TRAI resolved customer complaints?

By: |
Published: May 14, 2019 4:00:11 PM

From high pricing to arbitrary packs from the service providers, the list of consumer complaints goes long.

TRAI new DTH, Cable TV rules: Customers complaints piling up

TRAI has still not found a solution to customer woes after the rolling out of its ambitious new DTH, Cable TV rules. Even though it is issuing directions to standalone cable operators and big DTH names alike, asking them to ensure compliance with the TRAI regime, TV viewers still find themselves in a tight spot. The complaints are almost regular on Twitter with one or other subscriber pointing out how dish providers or cable TV operators have not been compliant of the new regime. However, it is not every time that the service providers are at fault. The lack of understanding for new rules among the masses is also a chief obstacle in the successful implementation of TRAI rules.

TRAI, to its credit, has been sending directives to operators since April 2019. To date, it has issued notices to Hathway Digital, SITI Network, Dish TV, Tata Sky among others who are a few of the big names in the television industry. But have the consumers found any respite?

What are the customers complaining about?

From high pricing to arbitrary packs from the service providers, the list of consumer complaints goes long. While some struggle with free-to-air channels, a few others complained that the service providers are not implementing the rules in the right manner. The increase in prices of TV viewing is a major complaint. In fact, despite all the claims by TRAI that the TV bills have gone down, many consumers have said on Twitter that they have seen a significant rise in their bills. Also, the abrupt suspension of channel broadcast without consumer consent has been troubling the users.

Here’s what others are complaining of–

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TRAI
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. New DTH Cable TV rules: Has TRAI resolved customer complaints?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition