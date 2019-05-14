New DTH Cable TV rules: Has TRAI resolved customer complaints?

TRAI has still not found a solution to customer woes after the rolling out of its ambitious new DTH, Cable TV rules. Even though it is issuing directions to standalone cable operators and big DTH names alike, asking them to ensure compliance with the TRAI regime, TV viewers still find themselves in a tight spot. The complaints are almost regular on Twitter with one or other subscriber pointing out how dish providers or cable TV operators have not been compliant of the new regime. However, it is not every time that the service providers are at fault. The lack of understanding for new rules among the masses is also a chief obstacle in the successful implementation of TRAI rules. TRAI, to its credit, has been sending directives to operators since April 2019. To date, it has issued notices to Hathway Digital, SITI Network, Dish TV, Tata Sky among others who are a few of the big names in the television industry. But have the consumers found any respite? What are the customers complaining about? From high pricing to arbitrary packs from the service providers, the list of consumer complaints goes long. While some struggle with free-to-air channels, a few others complained that the service providers are not implementing the rules in the right manner. The increase in prices of TV viewing is a major complaint. In fact, despite all the claims by TRAI that the TV bills have gone down, many consumers have said on Twitter that they have seen a significant rise in their bills. Also, the abrupt suspension of channel broadcast without consumer consent has been troubling the users. Finally completed my Airtel DTH project. I was getting all channels at Rs 550 per month. Now, after going at it for 6 hours, I now have a pack, where I get only 75% of the channels, at a price of Rs 1240. A 100% increase Thank you TRAI. (Uttering bad words under my breath) \u2014 The Kaipullai (@thekaipullai) April 18, 2019 Here\u2019s what others are complaining of- @TRAI Tak a look at how your decision for custom packages is hurting us common people. @Airtel_Presence @airtelindia taking us for a ride and cheating us of our money. pic.twitter.com\/KQ1Yl8u3H9 \u2014 Tathagata Goswami (@goswami_t) May 13, 2019 Hi, #TRAI. This is how freedom of choice provided by #SUNDIRECTIndia to consumers. pic.twitter.com\/ihUrLzKukw \u2014 kalidharan settu (@kalidharansettu) May 11, 2019 @TRAI local siti cable operator is making mandatory FTA pack,apart from DD channels and charging more rupees pic.twitter.com\/9N5VnHJK51 \u2014 Nishar Ahmed (@Snaj427) May 11, 2019 @TRAI I have noticed that some dth tatssky which was broadcasting free to air channels till yesterday have stopped broadcasting of some channel. Instead it shows this pic.twitter.com\/Q6yVKp3lxc \u2014 hemant shah (@hv_shah2008) May 10, 2019