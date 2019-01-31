New DTH, Cable TV pricing: Here’s how much it will cost to subscribe all channels

TRAI is offering a choice from 25 mandatory DD channels, 559 free-to-air channels and 330 pay channels.

In case you were wondering how expensive could your TV viewing become, here’s an answer. According to TRAI’s channel selector application, you would end up paying Rs 6,137 if you were to subscribe to each and every channel offered by DTH and cable operators. However, after optimising all the available channels for bundles, the amount would reduce to Rs 5,023 according to the TRAI channel selector app. This includes 25 mandatory DD channels, 559 free-to-air channels and 330 pay channels.

What happens to your existing plans?

In its latest press release, TRAI requested the DTH operators to honour pre-paid commitment on ongoing long-duration packs, if a customer wishes to continue with their previous pack. Earlier, TRAI had said in its FAQ segment that the future lock-in period like annual subscriptions will continue even after 1 February 2019 till they expire.

This means that if the customer does not want to migrate to a new plan till the expiry of their current subscribed plan, they have the choice to do so. TRAI assured that the services will continue in such cases without any alteration in the prices or changes in plan.

“The distributors cannot make any changes that entail any disadvantage to the subscriber in such cases. However, if the subscriber wants to switch over to a new package after 1st February 2019 then the proportional balance amount of existing package as on the date of switchover may be adjusted for the new package prices after 1st February 2019,” TRAI had said.

What happens to your TV if you don’t exercise your choice and don’t have longer subscriptions as well?

In such a case, the consumer can be put on the basic service tier pack, ie, Rs 154 pack. The broadcast of the pay channels may get disrupted while the free-to-air and mandatory channels will continue to air, TRAI had said.

TRAIs new plan explained

Giving the power to the audience to pay for what they wish to watch, TRAI’s new plan is kicking in tomorrow (1 February 2019). Starting at Rs 154, the base package includes 100 channels which can be chosen by the customers from the a-la-carte pay SD and HD channels, free-to-air channels or distributor curated bouquet channels. You can exercise your choice at the service provider website or mobile application.