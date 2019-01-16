New DTH, Cable TV plan: Paid channels too included in Rs 153 pack; TRAI base pack has all this

You may now cherry pick the channels you want or may choose a bouquet of channels of your choice, in the base pack as well.

With TRAI’s new rules for DTH and cable TV subscription tariffs kicking in in just 15 days, its latest clarification will likely bring cheer to millions of TV viewers across the country. The latest TRAI release says that consumers have the freedom of choosing not only just free-to-air channels but also up to 100 pay channels by just taking a base pack of Rs 130+GST.

This removes confusion over whether the 100 channels in the base pack comprise only Free to Air channels (FTA) or paid Standard Definition (SD) channels as well. In a press release dated 10th January 2019, stating that customers have the ultimate choice in paying for what they wish to watch, TRAI released clarification over the base pack which is priced at Rs 153 (including GST).

“Consumers have complete freedom to choose their desired 100 Standard Definition (SD) channels within the network capacity fee of maximum Rs 130. The desired channels could be in a-Ia-carte Free to Air channels or Pay channels or bouquet of pay channels or any combination thereof.” TRAI said.

TRAI also brought to notice that several broadcasters were pushing their bouquet packs over the recommended individual channels. However, with new regulations coming into effect, customers can choose the individual channels, the price of which can be checked in the Electronic Program Guide (EPG) or Menu of the TV screens.

Broadcasters, DTH operators and cable TV operators may provide bouquet services, but the discount on such a bouquet must not be more than 15% of the total price of all the individual channels in it.

Customers can also access channel no 999 on their set. It is solely dedicated to consumer information. It broadcasts information ranging from channel prices and bouquet channels, as per TRAI request.

How to select your channels

There are various methods by which subscribers can register their choice of channels. Local Cable Operators may make personal contact or customers can contact the call centres of the particular service provider. Also, mobile applications and websites of the service providers can also be used for the same.

TRAI has asked subscribers to register their choices before 31 January 2019, since the new tariff plans will become effective thereafter.