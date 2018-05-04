New Cayenne, now as a plug-in hybrid

The next stage in Porsche’s journey towards e-mobility, the Cayenne E-Hybrid, will arrive in India in September.

Porsche India has announced it will launch the new Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV in the country by the end of September 2018. The SUV, with electric performance and new comfort options, is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine (340bhp) combined with an electric motor (136bhp)—to generate system power of 462bhp. The maximum torque of 700Nm, the company said, is already available just above idling speed, with a boost strategy adopted from the 918 Spyder supercar, making the Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV accelerate from 0-100kph in just 5 seconds before touching a maximum speed of 253kph. “The Cayenne E-Hybrid can drive up to a distance of 44 km and a speed of 135kph on electricity alone,” Porsche said in a statement.

Alongside the launch of the Cayenne E-Hybrid, Porsche is also expanding its range of comfort and assistance systems for the entire Cayenne series, with additional options such as a new head-up display, massage seats and 22-inch light metal wheels. Porsche India added that pricing and market specifications for India will “soon be announced.”