New age start-ups enabling FMCG players in a dynamic market

By Amarnath Halember

As an economy, India is at a very interesting stage. While there’s so much that needs to be done, even as an emerging economy, India is already extremely self-sustainable in most fields be it retail, education, technology, pharmaceutical, etc. And the substance for this sustainability is provided by the numerous start-ups that are emerging in several spheres. Start-ups enhance the economy with avant-garde ideas that create fresh new industries by implementing advanced technology over time. They prove just how much latent talent is present in India, which when leveraged properly, can provide benefits such as steady employment, profits and also contribute to the dynamic image of a new India. Hence, fostering this entrepreneurial culture that’s developing in the nation due to the trend of start-ups is necessary. Only by nurturing it, can India, even its FMCG segment, leap into the future with an extremely positive economic mindset.

Direct impact of the start-up culture

More start-ups mean more job opportunities. Research says we need over 100 million jobs a year and this amount of employment generation is possible only by fostering the start-up culture. Also, start-ups are typically built around creative ideas that have a solution to a problem or more; which means they attract good talent, international attention in terms of foreign investment and outsourcing contracts—which means more work opportunities at competitive salary levels, with good turnovers for the companies. Money wise, the start-up culture results in positive economic growth, at several levels. When money flows steadily into our markets, it also encourages a healthy amount of retail spending which further boosts the domestic economy, improves the general standard of living, and impacts the GDP positively.

Helping FMCG players with the evolving market

Thus not only are start-ups helping the economy, but they are also helping FMCG players to consolidate their positions in their respective segments. And they can do so more directly with their services. Various start-ups have different solutions, be it their unique sales strategy and excellence, business-oriented IT solutions, merchant acquisition proposition, operational intelligence, or financial assistance—with these, they can provide solutions for major pain points of traditional FMCG players. With the help of these new-age resolutions by start-ups, retail companies can go beyond their issues and provide better service to their consumers and also enhance their market position and share.

Guidance and assistance goes a long way

These start-ups are agents of change that can nurture small and large FMCG companies in the competitive market by resolving their issues and then teaching them to play their game differently in an evolving market environment and build on emerging opportunities. This could be done as simply as by revamping the players’ distributions and supply chain networks or upgrading and optimising their IT processes; by automating their business review systems or inaugurating new route optimisation systems; by implementing a more accurate inventory management system or developing a new sales app. While these solutions sound simple, what options to choose to implement, when and how, are not common knowledge within the FMCG segment. That’s where these tech-savvy start-ups can come in and help these established players grow.

India’s retail market is an extremely fragmented one, with all manners of global and domestic players present. Since it’s quite a challenge for this space to evolve with the developing markets on its own, start-ups can be the bridge between the traditional players and the new-age market and nurture the former to grow into the latter. In this fashion, start-ups too will find a ready niche to market their services to.

(Amarnath Halember is the Executive Director and CEO at NextG Apex India Pvt Ltd)