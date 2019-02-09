Network capacity fee not mandatory for second cable connection: Trai

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday said that the Network Capacity Fee (NCF) of Rs 130 is not mandatory for a second cable or DTH connection in the same home.

The regulator also said the regulatory framework allows broadcasters to offer discount or waive the NCF for second connection. However, such disicounts have to be uniform in the target market area of the TV channel distributor and declared by the distribution platform operator (DPO) on their website.

“Few subscribers had raised the issue of NCF for a second connection. NCF for a second/additional connection is not mandatory. Some service providers have already started providing discounts or are waiving NCF for the second connection,” Trai said in a statement.

The new regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services mandates a maximum NCF of Rs 130 for 100 standard definition (SD) channels and `20 for a slab of additional 25 SD channels.

Consumers have the freedom to choose their 100 SD channels within the prescribed NCF. The desired channels could be a la carte free to air (FTA) or pay channels or a bouquet of pay channels, etc. The new regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services kicked-in from February 1, 2019.