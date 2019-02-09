Network capacity fee not mandatory for second cable connection: Trai

By: | Published: February 9, 2019 6:36 AM

The regulator also said the regulatory framework allows broadcasters to offer discount or waive the NCF for second connection. However, such disicounts have to be uniform in the target market area of the TV channel distributor and declared by the distribution platform operator (DPO) on their website.

TRAI, network capacity fee, DTH, cable services, NCF, telecom company in india, indian, telecom, free to air

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday said that the Network Capacity Fee (NCF) of Rs 130 is not mandatory for a second cable or DTH connection in the same home.

The regulator also said the regulatory framework allows broadcasters to offer discount or waive the NCF for second connection. However, such disicounts have to be uniform in the target market area of the TV channel distributor and declared by the distribution platform operator (DPO) on their website.

“Few subscribers had raised the issue of NCF for a second connection. NCF for a second/additional connection is not mandatory. Some service providers have already started providing discounts or are waiving NCF for the second connection,” Trai said in a statement.

READ ALSO | Flight cancellation becomes expensive; Jet Airways raises cancellation fees

The new regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services mandates a maximum NCF of Rs 130 for 100 standard definition (SD) channels and `20 for a slab of additional 25 SD channels.

Consumers have the freedom to choose their 100 SD channels within the prescribed NCF. The desired channels could be a la carte free to air (FTA) or pay channels or a bouquet of pay channels, etc. The new regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services kicked-in from February 1, 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Network capacity fee not mandatory for second cable connection: Trai
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition