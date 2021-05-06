Netherland’s SHV buys Neev’s stake in SunSource Energy

Noida headquartered SunSource focusses on providing solar solutions to commercial and institutional entities. SunSource Energy’s co-founders Kushagra Nandan and Adarsh Das will continue to run the company and remain shareholders after the deal. (Representative image)

Netherlands-based SHV Energy on Wednesday announced its entry into the Indian renewable energy space by acquiring 100% stake of Neev Fund — backed by SBI and the UK government — in SunSource Energy. Though the financial details of the deal were not disclosed, SHV Energy said it will ensure expansion of SunSource’s solar portfolio by 500 mega-watt (MW) by 2023. Industry watchers said this will need investments of around Rs 2,000 crore.

“India is a key market for SHV Energy and this investment underpins our long-term commitment to the region and advancement of renewable energy solutions,” Bram Gräber, CEO, SHV Energy said.

Recently, UK government-backed development finance institution CDC Group invested Rs 250 crore into Hyderabad-headquartered Fourth Partner which also focusses on building and financing solar projects across commercial, industrial and institutional entities.