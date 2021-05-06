  • MORE MARKET STATS

Netherland’s SHV buys Neev’s stake in SunSource Energy

By: |
May 6, 2021 6:15 AM

“India is a key market for SHV Energy and this investment underpins our long-term commitment to the region and advancement of renewable energy solutions,” Bram Gräber, CEO, SHV Energy said.

Noida headquartered SunSource focusses on providing solar solutions to commercial and institutional entities. SunSource Energy’s co-founders Kushagra Nandan and Adarsh Das will continue to run the company and remain shareholders after the deal. (Representative image)Noida headquartered SunSource focusses on providing solar solutions to commercial and institutional entities. SunSource Energy’s co-founders Kushagra Nandan and Adarsh Das will continue to run the company and remain shareholders after the deal. (Representative image)

Netherlands-based SHV Energy on Wednesday announced its entry into the Indian renewable energy space by acquiring 100% stake of Neev Fund — backed by SBI and the UK government — in SunSource Energy. Though the financial details of the deal were not disclosed, SHV Energy said it will ensure expansion of SunSource’s solar portfolio by 500 mega-watt (MW) by 2023. Industry watchers said this will need investments of around Rs 2,000 crore.

“India is a key market for SHV Energy and this investment underpins our long-term commitment to the region and advancement of renewable energy solutions,” Bram Gräber, CEO, SHV Energy said.

Related News

Noida headquartered SunSource focusses on providing solar solutions to commercial and institutional entities. SunSource Energy’s co-founders Kushagra Nandan and Adarsh Das will continue to run the company and remain shareholders after the deal.

Recently, UK government-backed development finance institution CDC Group invested Rs 250 crore into Hyderabad-headquartered Fourth Partner which also focusses on building and financing solar projects across commercial, industrial and institutional entities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Netherlands SHV buys Neevs stake in SunSource Energy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI provides Rs 50,000-crore liquidity for extending Covid-19 loans to healthcare
2Loan recasts: Small borrowers get fresh relief from RBI
3Coronavirus woes: Hiring momentum slows in April