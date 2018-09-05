Netflix partners with Hathway Broadband

Cable broadband provider Hathway and online streaming service Netflix have partnered to provide consumers access to the latter through the Hathway set-top box. The box will come with a remote with a dedicated button to launch Netflix.

Hathway said the set-top box will be launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

According to internet speed tracking website, Broadband speedcheck, Hathway currently ranks 9th out of the 45 providers in India, with an average download speed of 25.41 Mbps and 103 m/s ping latency.

Hathway managing director Rajan Gupta said: “In this smart and digital era, customers are looking at leading internet entertainment services such as Netflix to access high quality, well-produced entertainment. The soon-to-be-launched Hathway set-top box will make watching streaming videos on large screens an incredible experience. The Hathway set-top box will be bundled with our high-speed, unlimited fibre-to-home monthly plans.”

India currently ranks 67 in the world as of February 2018 in download speed over fixed broadband according to a study done by Speedtest Global Index, with an average speed of 20.72 Mbps. But speed test service Ookla showed that broadband speeds in the country differ regionally with some regions such as Mizoram and Manipur having average speed of as low as 3.63 Mbps and 4.30 Mbps, respectively.