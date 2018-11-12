Netflix CEO is fan of Amazon Prime; here’s why Reed Hastings uses his rival service every week

The government may have concerns about the open internet but Netflix is the least concerning, he added. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

Even as Netflix aggressively competes Amazon Prime all across the world, it’s CEO Reed Hastings likes watching the videos on latter’s platform every week. “I watch Amazon Prime, every week. It’s a great service!”, he told CNBC TV18 adding that he is a fan of Amazon Prime. In the past too, Hastings has praised Amazon saying it’s doing a great work.

Speaking further, he said that the competition may appear tough, there is a place for everyone in the market. Netflix co-founder also said the company has no plans yet to cut subscription prices in India, but small plans are being tested by it in other countries.

Talking to CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of Netflix’s APAC Slate 2018 in Singapore, he said, “You could think of it as a battle, but you could also think of it as multiple choices. There’s place for everyone.”

India growth target

The government may have concerns about the open internet but Netflix is the least concerning, he added. On being asked about Netflix’s growth strategy, Great content was the only strategy to grow fast, he said and he is not concerned about how long it takes to hit 100 million subscriber-target.

Meanwhile, Netflix emailed its users a couple of days back that Nintendo was going to “suspend Netflix” and other streaming video services on the Wii after January 31, 2019. The Wii, also known as the Nintendo Wii is a home video game console released in November 2006. It makes a bit of sense, given the age of the device — the Wii was sold between 2005 and 2011, before streaming video really took off with consumers, and before services like Hulu and Amazon Prime were launched,” The Verge reported on Sunday.