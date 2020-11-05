  • MORE MARKET STATS

Net profit of Emami rises 19.7 per cent in Q2

November 5, 2020 5:17 PM

Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter increased 10.4 per cent at Rs 653.86 crore as against Rs 592.12 crore in the similar previous period, a company statement said on Thursday.

Post-tax profit of homegrown FMCG company Emami Limited increased 19.7 per cent at Rs 114.52 crore during the second quarter of current fiscal as compared to the same period last financial year of Rs 95.67 crore. Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter increased 10.4 per cent at Rs 653.86 crore as against Rs 592.12 crore in the similar previous period, a company statement said on Thursday.

EBIDTA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins of the company during the quarter increased to 32.1 per cent as compared to the similar period last fiscal at Rs 185.58 crore. It said that the company closed the second quarter with a sound performance defying the COVID challenge. The growth momentum was sustained by the health and hygiene segment along with sequential recovery in the personal care brands.

During the quarter, rural markets continued to perform better aided by government packages. All the channels posted convincing growth with e-retailing tripling it’s revenues during the quarter. International business grew 11 per cent in terms of both profits and margins, the company said, adding that cost control measures and benign raw material prices helped in the betterment of the margins.

